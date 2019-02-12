Grzelcyk (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against Chicago, NHL.com's Matt Kalman reports.

Grzelcyk will miss a third straight game Tuesday, and the Bruins have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. The 25-year-old blueliner will need to return to practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup, so check back for another update on his status once that occurs.

