Grzelcyk (shoulder) had been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site, ahead of Thursday's clash with Anaheim.

Grzelcyk's activation should clear the way for him to make his season debut after having been sidelined for the first four games of the year due to his shoulder issue. With the defenseman back in action, Anton Stralman figures to get bumped from the blue line while Mike Reilly could see his power-play minutes decreased. Now that Grzelcyk is fit for duty, he should still be capable of reaching the 20-point threshold for the fourth straight season.