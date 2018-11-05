Grzelcyk (lower body) will play Monday against the Stars.

The defenseman returns after missing two games with this injury. The 24-year-old has had an unprecedented amount of responsibility this season so far. He's averaged 19:50 in ice time, including a whopping 3:03 on the power play. It's paid off, as he has five points through 11 games, including three on the power play. The Bruins will be glad to have Grzelcyk back in the lineup against the Stars.