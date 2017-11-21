Grzelcyk was recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday.

The promotion of Grzelcyk could indicate that Torey Krug (upper body) is still ailing and could miss Wednesday's contest in New Jersey and possibly beyond. Grzelcyk has been decently effective in 14 games with the minor league club this season, posting four assists and a plus-4 rating while accumulating 14 penalty minutes.

