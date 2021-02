Grzelcyk (lower body) has resumed skating back in Boston, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Grzelcyk didn't travel with the Bruins for the team's upcoming back-to-back contests in Philadelphia. With Boston's scheduled games against the Sabres on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 having been postponed, Grzelcyk could be targeting a return to action next Wednesday against the Rangers. While he's out, Connor Clifton is slated to remain in the lineup.