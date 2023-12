Grzelcyk (upper body) will replace Parker Wotherspoon in the lineup versus New Jersey on Saturday, according to Joe Haggerty of Bruins' Substack.

Grzelcyk missed three games with the injury. He has just one goal in 20 games this season and is pointless in his last 13 games. Look for Grzelcyk to see third unit time alongside Kevin Shattenkirk versus the Devils.