Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Rusty in return
In his return to action from an arm injury, Grzelcyk saw 13:32 worth of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.
Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Grzelcyk was "rusty" and "didn't execute like he usually does" in his first tilt since March 10, but the mobile blueliner does at least have four more regular-season contests in which to tidy up his game in advance of the NHL postseason.
