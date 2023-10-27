Grzelcyk scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 defeat to Anaheim.
Grzelcyk scored his first goal of the season in what ended up being the Bruins' first loss of the campaign as well. Over the course of his seven-year NHL career, the 29-year-old blueliner has never topped more than five goals in a year, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting him to produce offensively with any sort of consistency.
