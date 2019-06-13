Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Scores team's lone goal in Game 7
Grzelcyk scored the Bruins' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Blues in Wednesday's Game 7.
Grzelcyk also added two shots and three hits in the contest after missing the previous four games with a concussion. Grzelcyk ends the postseason with four goals and four assists in 20 appearances. Three of his eight points came with the man advantage.
