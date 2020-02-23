Grzelcyk recorded two assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Canucks.

Grzelcyk ended a seven-game point drought with the pair of helpers. He's matched his career high of 18 points from last year, doing so in just 61 games this year compared to 66 in 2018-19. The 26-year-old defenseman has added 103 shots, 58 blocked shots, 51 hits and 30 PIM.