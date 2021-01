Grzelcyk, who left Monday's game against the Islanders with an upper-body injury, is in line to play Thursday night against the Flyers, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Grzelcyk, who skated in full for the second straight day Thursday morning, is thus slated to continue working on the Bruins' second defensive pairing along with Brandon Carlo against Philadelphia. Additionally, Grzelcyk is on track to continue to see point duty on the team's top power-play unit.