Coach Bruce Cassidy said that Grzelcyk (lower body) will return to the Bruins' lineup Wednesday night against the Rangers, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

In his return to the mix, look for Grzelcyk -- who's logged three assists in five games to date -- to resume his second-pairing blue line duties alongside Brandon Carlo, as well as see work on the Bruins' power play. With Grzelcyk back in action, Connor Clifton is in line to exit the team's lineup Wednesday.