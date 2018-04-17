Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Set to skate Wednesday
Grzelcyk (lower body) will skate Wednesday, Michael Tolvo of the Bruins' official site reports.
Coach Bruce Cassidy hinted that Grzelcyk's injury isn't viewed as a long-term situation, with the team hopeful that some time off the ice will have helped the mobile blueliner in advance of Thursday night's game. Nick Holden filled in for Grzelcyk in Monday's 4-2 playoff loss to the Maple Leafs, but Cassidy confirmed Tuesday that Grzelcyk will re-join the lineup as soon as he is healthy enough to do so. The five-foot-9, 174-pounder logged just 15 points in 61 games this past season, but Grzelcyk's quick wheels and stick were assets to the Bruins' defensive corps and helped the 24-year-old carve out a plus-21 rating.
