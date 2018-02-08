Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Sets two goals up in win
Grzelcyk contributed a pair of assists in a 6-1 rout of the Rangers on Wednesday.
The apples were an unexpected boost from the defenseman, who isn't really known for producing much in the way of the attack. His main benefit to to your squad is his high plus/minus rating, which sits at plus-18. If he can add a few more helpers to that total, he'll be worth owning in deep leagues down the stretch.
