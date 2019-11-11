Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Sets up equalizer
Grzelcyk produced an assist and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.
Grzelcyk set up Brad Marchand for the game-tying goal at 12:22 of the third period. The 25-year-old defenseman has been limited to three helpers in 17 games this year, while adding 23 shots on goal, 17 blocked shots and 12 hits. None of those numbers pop off the page -- Grzelcyk is safe to avoid in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.