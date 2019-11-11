Grzelcyk produced an assist and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Grzelcyk set up Brad Marchand for the game-tying goal at 12:22 of the third period. The 25-year-old defenseman has been limited to three helpers in 17 games this year, while adding 23 shots on goal, 17 blocked shots and 12 hits. None of those numbers pop off the page -- Grzelcyk is safe to avoid in fantasy.