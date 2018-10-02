Grzelcyk (lower body) skated on the Bruins' third defensive pairing with Kevan Miller at Tuesday's practice.

More importantly, per Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston, Grzelcyk shed his non-contact jersey Tuesday, which presumably puts him on track to play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Capitals. With fellow mobile blueliner Torey Krug set to miss at least three weeks with an ankle injury, Grzelcyk is ticketed for regular ice time to start the season. If he ends up seeing second-unit power play duty, Grzelcyk could emerge as a fantasy sleeper early on. The 24-year-old already brings good wheels and stick skills to the table and if the extra work he put in on his shot this offseason pays off, he should easily eclipse his 2017-18 stats (3/12/15 in 61 games).