Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that Grzelcyk (lower body) "should be good to go" for Thursday night's playoff game against the Maple Leafs.

The mobile blueliner is termed a game-time decision, but we'd be surprised if Grzelcyk wasn't able to return to action Thursday after missing Monday's Game 3. Assuming Grzelcyk re-enters the lineup, 5-foot-9, 174-pounder's wheels and ability in the transition game should prove to be valuable assets with regard to countering Toronto's speedy forward corps.

