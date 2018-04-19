Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Should be good to go
Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that Grzelcyk (lower body) "should be good to go" for Thursday night's playoff game against the Maple Leafs.
The mobile blueliner is termed a game-time decision, but we'd be surprised if Grzelcyk wasn't able to return to action Thursday after missing Monday's Game 3. Assuming Grzelcyk re-enters the lineup, 5-foot-9, 174-pounder's wheels and ability in the transition game should prove to be valuable assets with regard to countering Toronto's speedy forward corps.
