Grzelcyk (lower body) is not slated to play Monday night against the Maple Leafs.

With Grzelcyk unavailable for Monday's Game 3, Nick Holden is in line to enter the Bruins' blue line mix, paired with Adam McQuaid. Consider Grzelcyk day-to-day as Thursday night's Game 4 approaches.

