Grzelcyk (leg) didn't play in overtime versus the Flyers on Thursday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

It's been a tough few days for Grzelcyk, who left Monday's contest versus the Islanders with an upper-body injury. Now he's battling a leg injury as well, which head coach Bruce Cassidy described as nagging the blueliner throughout the game. The 27-year-old defenseman had an assist and two shots on goal Thursday. With all the bumps and bruises for Grzelcyk, fantasy managers will need to check for confirmation if he's active ahead of Saturday's rematch with the Flyers.