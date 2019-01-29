Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Skates with Miller
Grzelcyk is on track to skate on a defensive pairing with Kevan Miller on Tuesday night against the Jets.
In 46 games prior to the All-Star break, Grzelcyk logged a goal and 13 points to go along with 50 PIM and a plus-7 rating. The mobile 25-year-old does a strong job in the transition game, but as long as his power play time is limited, Grzelcyk will posses modest fantasy upside.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...