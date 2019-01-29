Grzelcyk is on track to skate on a defensive pairing with Kevan Miller on Tuesday night against the Jets.

In 46 games prior to the All-Star break, Grzelcyk logged a goal and 13 points to go along with 50 PIM and a plus-7 rating. The mobile 25-year-old does a strong job in the transition game, but as long as his power play time is limited, Grzelcyk will posses modest fantasy upside.