Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Stays on shelf Sunday
Grzelcyk (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Avalanche, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Grzelcyk will miss his second straight game, keeping John Moore on the third defensive pairing. The 25-year-old blueliner will look to shake his injury for Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks.
