Grzelcyk (lower body) skated 17:17 and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Grzelcyk returned to a role on the third pairing in the contest. He has averaged 1:44 of power-play ice time per game this season, recording five assists with the man advantage. The 25-year-old defenseman is probably best utilized as a depth blueliner for fantasy purposes.