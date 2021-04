Grzelcyk (upper body) isn't expected to play Sunday against Washington, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Grzelcyk will miss a fifth straight game Sunday, but he's been skating on his own of late, so he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. In the meantime, new addition Mike Reilly should continue to see top-four minutes as well as ample usage on Boston's top power-play unit.