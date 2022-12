Grzelcyk recorded an assist Thursday, but the Bruins took a 3-2 shootout loss to the visiting Kings.

Grzelcyk was the primary distributor on Taylor Hall's second-period goal. The B's would end up squandering a 2-0 lead, but the third-pairing defenseman turned in an efficient performance, as he also managed a plus-1 rating to go with a pair of blocked shots and three shots on goal.