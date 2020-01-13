Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Suiting up versus Flyers
Grzelcyk (lower body) will play in Monday's game versus the Flyers, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Grzelcyk exited Saturday's game versus the Islanders with a lower-body injury and didn't return, but he's fine going forward. The 26-year-old has been impressive this year with 14 points -- five with the man advantage -- through 45 games, but his opportunities are limited on the third pairing, averaging 18:18 of ice time per contest.
