Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Suits up Thursday
Grzelcyk, who left Tuesday's shootout loss to the Jets early due to an upper-body issue, logged 19:58 worth of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
In that span, Grzelcyk was on the ice for 1:07 worth of power-play duty, en route to taking three shots and dishing out four hits Thursday night. Grzelcyk's man-advantage work could dip once Charlie McAvoy (knee) is back, but the Bruins caught a big break in terms of Grzelcyk's ability to quickly bounce back from Tuesday's injury scare. While the 5-foot-9, 174-pounder's production (14 points in 56 games) doesn't give him a high profile in fantasy formats, his wheels and ability in the transition game are assets to the Bruins' blue line. Moreover, as Grzelcyk becomes more aggressive with his shot, it's not hard to imagine the mobile 24-year-old making more of an impact in the team's attack.
