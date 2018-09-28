Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Sustains lower-body injury
Grzelcyk is dealing with a lower-body injury, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
As a result, Grzelcyk won't play Saturday against the Flyers, but there is hope he'll be ready in advance of Wednesday's regular-season opener facing the Capitals. Following the trade of Adam McQuaid to the Rangers, the Bruins are slated to head into the campaign with seven legitimate blue-line options, meaning one will need to be scratched when all are healthy. That depth could allow the Bruins to ease Grzelcyk back in, but once he's good to go, the 24-year-old's wheels, quick hands and ability in the transition game will be assets to the team's blue-line corps.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...