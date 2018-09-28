Grzelcyk is dealing with a lower-body injury, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

As a result, Grzelcyk won't play Saturday against the Flyers, but there is hope he'll be ready in advance of Wednesday's regular-season opener facing the Capitals. Following the trade of Adam McQuaid to the Rangers, the Bruins are slated to head into the campaign with seven legitimate blue-line options, meaning one will need to be scratched when all are healthy. That depth could allow the Bruins to ease Grzelcyk back in, but once he's good to go, the 24-year-old's wheels, quick hands and ability in the transition game will be assets to the team's blue-line corps.