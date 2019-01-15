Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Tacks on assist
Grzelcyk tallied an assist on the opening goal during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Monday.
The assist puts Grzelcyk two points back of his total from last season. The sophomore defender has one goal and 12 assists while taking on a much larger role in the lineup for the Bruins this season.
