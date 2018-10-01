Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Takes the ice Monday
Grzelcyk (lower body) was on the ice for practice Monday, sporting a non-contact jersey.
Grzelcyk appeared to be moving well, which would seem to give him a shot to play Wednesday against the Capitals. Meanwhile, Torey Krug (lower body) is looking iffy for the Bruins' season opener, which could possibly pave the way for rookie Urho Vaakanainen to open the 2018-19 campaign with the big club.
