Grzelcyk collected an assist on the overtime goal that ended Saturday's game against the Sabres with a score of 3-2.

Despite taking on a lot of ice time this season, the offense has not come for Grzelcyk who has only two points, both assists, in his last 23 games. The Massachusetts native has been steady for the B's in his own zone, but his name won't wind up on the scoresheet very often.