Grzelcyk scored a power-play goal on his only shot during a 2-0 victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old isn't much of a scorer, but he does have two goals and an assist in the last five games. He may finally be getting some luck, as before this sudden burst of scoring, Grzelcyk was supporting a career-low 1.9 shooting percentage. He's back around his career mean in the category after Tuesday's goal. Grzelcyk has four goals and 21 points with a plus-15 rating in 68 games this season.