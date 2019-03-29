Grzelcyk (arm) is likely to play Saturday against the Panthers.

With Grzelcyk poised to return to action Saturday, Steven Kampfer is a candidate to be the odd man out on the B's blue line against Panthers. Grzelcyk checks back in with two goals and 16 points to go along with 66 PIM in 61 games to date, numbers of modest fantasy import. That said, the 25-year-old does make his mark in the transition game, thanks to his mobility and solid puck skills.