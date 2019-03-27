Grzelcyk (arm) sported a red (non-contact) jersey during Wednesday's morning skate.

The same applies to fellow blueliner Kevan Miller (upper body) . Per Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site, both are targeting weekend returns. The team hosts Florida Saturday afternoon, then faces Detroit on the road Sunday night. Grzelcyk's mobility and solid work in the transition game have proved valuable to the B's this season, though his 16 points through 61 games place him on the fantasy fringe.