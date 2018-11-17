Grzelcyk led the Bruins' battered defensive core in ice time with 25:27 as the team fell 1-0 in overtime to the Stars on Friday.

With six Bruins defensemen on the shelf with various injuries both Grzelcyk and Torey Krug became the most trusted blueliners on the team. Grzelcyk spent 5:50 in ice time on the penalty kill as the Bruins blanked the Stars through four opportunities. The Massachusetts native figures to continue carrying the load until one of the many injured B's can make it back on the ice.