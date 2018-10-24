Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Third-straight game with assist
Grzelcyk recorded an assist Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Senators.
With his third assist in as many games, Grzelcyk now has five helpers on the season but has yet to score a goal. A season ago, the 24-year-old defenseman recorded 15 points in 61 games and finished a plus-21. So long as Torey Krug (ankle) and Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) remain sidelined, Grzelcyk should see significant time on the power play, drastically boosting his fantasy value.
