Grzelcyk tallied five shots on goal in Friday's 3-0 win over Buffalo.

With both Torey Krug (upper body) and Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) missing Friday's tilt, Grzelcyk was bumped up to the first power-play unit. His 3:33 in power-play time was the third-highest of the season behind two games that Torey Krug also missed due to injury. If he can stay with the first unit, Grzelcyk is likely to get an offensive boost. So far this season the 25-year-old is on pace for a new career-high in points with 10 in 39 games.