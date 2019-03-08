Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Ties it up late
Grzelcyk one-timed a power-play goal to tie the game late as the Bruins scored two in the final 40 seconds to beat the Panthers 4-3 on Thursday.
The goal came as the Bruins were skating six-on-four with the power play and the goalie pulled -- ending a 47-game goalless streak for Grzelcyk. Thirty seconds later Patrice Bergeron scored the go-ahead goal with only 6.7 seconds left on the clock to give the Bruins a last-second win. Grzelcyk has been great for the B's this season despite scoring only 15 points in 59 games this season.
