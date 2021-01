Grzelcyk (upper body) is trending toward playing Thursday against the Flyers, per coach Bruce Cassidy, Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Grzelcyk practiced Wednesday, further suggesting that he's more likely than not to suit up for Boston's next game. Those relying on Grzelcyk in the fantasy realm given his increased role after Boston's pair of high-profile offseason blue-line departures should still check in to confirm his status prior to puck drop Thursday.