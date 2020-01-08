Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Two helpers in return to health
Grzelcyk (illness) had two assists and was plus-3 with two blocks and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Nashville.
Grzelcyk missed Saturday's loss to Edmonton but was back in the lineup Tuesday and logged 17:33 of ice time. He assisted on Boston's first two goals of the game, including Danton Heinen's short-handed goal midway through the second period. Grzelcyk has two goals and 13 points in 43 games, inching him toward the career-best 18 points he had in 2018-19.
