Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Two helpers on man advantage
Grzelcyk picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over Edmonton.
Both came on the power play. Grzelcyk is a sharp pickup off the wire if he's available. Torey Krug's power-play time has to go to someone and right now, that's Grzelcyk.
More News
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: On track to play Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Could be ready for opener•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Takes the ice Monday•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Bulking up to improve game•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...