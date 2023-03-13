Grzelcyk scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

He got the Bruins on the board late in the second period, but they were already staring at a 4-0 deficit at that point. It's the 29-year-old blueliner's first multi-point performance since Jan. 16 and he has only four goals and 23 points on the season, but with Hampus Lindholm (foot) sidelined Sunday, Grzelcyk found himself working the point on Boston's first power-play unit. Lindholm is expected to return Tuesday, but if he misses additional time, Grzelcyk would have some short-term fantasy appeal.