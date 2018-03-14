Grzelcyk scored a goal and an assist, adding two shots, four blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

It was the best performance of the 24-year-old's career, as he produced his third multi-point game of the season. Grzelcyk still has only three goals and 14 points in 48 games during his second NHL campaign, but if the injury Torey Krug (undisclosed) suffered Tuesday proves to be serious, Grzelcyk could work his way into a role that would give him a more reliable fantasy floor.