Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Unavailable against LA
Grzelcyk (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Kings.
With Grzelcyk on the shelf, John Moore will draw into the lineup against LA. The 25-year-old blueliner isn't believed to be dealing with a long-term injury, but he should probably be considered questionable at best for Sunday's matchup with the Avalanche at this juncture.
