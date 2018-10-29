Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Grzelcyk (lower body) is officially doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes.
Grzelcyk missed Monday's practice and according to head coach, Bruce Cassidy, is likely to miss Tuesday's road contest in Carolina. The 24-year-old, American-born blueliner, to this point in the season, has five assists in 11 games.
More News
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Absent from practice•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Third-straight game with assist•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Records third assist of season•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Two helpers on man advantage•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: On track to play Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.