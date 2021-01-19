Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now indicates that the upper-body injury that forced Grzelcyk out of Monday's loss to the Islanders appeared to be a right shoulder issue.

The Bruins have yet to provide a detailed update on Grzelcyk's status, but if he misses time, Urho Vaakanainen figures to move into the lineup, while the team will need to shuffle its top power-play unit. Three games into the season, Grzelcyk, who's taken on an expanded role following the offseason departure of Torey Krug, has logged 11 shots and one assist.