Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Vying for Opening Night roster spot
Grzelcyk is a leading contender to make the team's opening night roster with Torey Krug (broken jaw) set to miss at least three weeks, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
While there are other contenders to fill the void left by Krug, such as veteran Paul Postma, second-year pro Rob O'Gara, and rookies Jeremy Lauzon and Jakub Zboril, Grzelcyk seems to be the best option. Like Krug, Grzelcyk is diminutive, fast, possesses good offensive instincts, and shoots left-handed. Though Grzelcyk would not be able to fully replace a 51-point scorer in Krug, the former Boston University Terrier is the option who can best replicate what Krug brings to the table.
