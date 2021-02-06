Grzelcyk (lower body) is expected to return to action Wednesday against the Rangers, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

The same applies to forward Jake DeBrusk (lower body), with the duo having been skating lately in anticipation of suiting up the next time the Bruins play. In his expected return, look for Grzelcyk to resume his second-pairing blue line duties alongside Brandon Carlo, as well as reclaim a share of power-play duty. Grzelcyk, who last suited up Jan. 28, has logged three assists in five games to date.