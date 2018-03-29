Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Will dress Thursday
Grzelcyk (upper body) will lace up the skates for Thursday's contest against the Lightning, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.
Grzelcyk sustained the upper-body issue Tuesday against the Jets, leaving his status in question for Thursday's matchup. He will pair with Kevan Miller for the matchup and should retain his usual spot on the power play, looking to build on his 14 points -- three goals and 11 assists -- through 55 games.
