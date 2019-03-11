Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Will miss at least one game
Grzelcyk (upper body) will not play Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.
Grzelcyk, who has recorded two goals and 16 points in 61 games to date, was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Penguins with what appeared to be a potentially serious arm injury. While initial x-rays were negative, the mobile blueliner will need to undergo additional tests. With Grzelcyk out for at least a game, look for the Bruins to summon help from AHL Providence. Urho Vaakanainen and Connor Clifton are the top candidates for an NHL recall.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...