Grzelcyk (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.

The Bruins have activated stud blueliner Torey Krug (ankle) for his season debut Tuesday, so naturally, he'll replace Grzelyck -- who has five helpers through 11 games -- as the B's prepare to face the intraconference foe in Raleigh.